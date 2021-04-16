Dayton Flyers release 2021 football schedule

When the University of Dayton returns to the football field for a game, it will be at home on Sept. 4 against Robert Morris.
After opting out of the 2020-21 season, the Flyers will play six home games and five on the road this fall. UD announced its 2021 schedule Friday.
UD, which has been practicing this spring, has three non-conference games on the schedule and eight games in the Pioneer Football League. With 11 members beginning in 2021, the two teams Dayton will not play this year are charter member San Diego and one of two new members, St. Thomas (Minn.).
Dayton will open with a pair of non-conference home games – Sept. 4 with Robert Morris and Sept. 11 vs. Eastern Illinois. The Flyers will then close out non-conference action in Carbondale, Ill. against Southern Illinois on Sept. 18.
UD will begin PFL play against the other new league member, Presbyterian, on Sept. 25 with a home game at Welcome Stadium. Dayton will then go on the road for its next two PFL contests at Morehead State (Oct. 2) and Drake (Oct. 9).
The Flyers will alternate home and road game the rest of the regular season – Marist (Oct. 16), at Valparaiso (Oct. 23), Butler (Oct. 30), at Stetson (Nov. 6) and Davidson (Nov. 13).
The first round of the FCS playoffs is Nov. 27.
UD was 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the PFL in 2019. The Flyers finished tied for second in the league that season.
2021 DAYTON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 Robert Morris, Noon
Sept. 11 Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Southern Illinois, TBA
Sept. 25 Presyterian, 1 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Morehead State, TBA
Oct. 9 at Drake, TBA
Oct. 16 Marist, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Valparaiso
Oct. 30 Butler, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Stetson, TBA
Nov. 13 Davidson, 1 p.m.