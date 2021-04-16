Dayton Flyers release 2021 football schedule

After opting out of the 2020-21 season, the Flyers will play six home games and five on the road this fall. UD announced its 2021 schedule Friday.

UD, which has been practicing this spring, has three non-conference games on the schedule and eight games in the Pioneer Football League. With 11 members beginning in 2021, the two teams Dayton will not play this year are charter member San Diego and one of two new members, St. Thomas (Minn.).