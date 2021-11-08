dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Flyers TV schedule includes 16 games on national networks

Dayton Flyers interviews (Nov. 1, 2021): Mustapha Amzil, Toumani Camara and Anthony Grant.

Sports
By David Jablonski
30 minutes ago
First of 31 regular-season games takes place Tuesday

The first game of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball season will air on Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+.

Dayton opens the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena. That game will be one of eight televised on Spectrum News 1. All those games will also be available on ESPN+.

Dayton announced its TV schedule Monday.

In all, there will be 16 games on national television, including seven on ESPN networks, and 10 games on regional networks. The remaining five games will air on ESPN+.

The complete TV schedule is below. The two games listed as TBA are expected to be televised by Bally Sports Ohio.

Dayton men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule

Non-conference play

Tues., Nov. 9, Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Nov. 13, UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m. ESPN+

Weds., Nov. 17, Lipscomb, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Nov. 20, Austin Peay, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Thurs., Nov. 25, Miami (Fla.)#, Noon, ESPN Networks

Fri., Nov. 26, Kansas or North Texas#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Sun., Nov. 28, Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Weds., Dec. 1, Alabama, State, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Dec. 4, Northern Illinois, 2 p.m., TBA

Weds., Dec. 8, at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Sun., Dec. 12, Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks

Sat. Dec. 18, at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tues., Dec. 21, Southern, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Atlantic 10 play

Thurs., Dec. 30, at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sun., Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure, Noon, CBS Sports Network

Weds., Jan. 5, VCU, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 8, at George Washington, Noon, USA Network

Tues., Jan. 11, Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 15, at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m., USA Network

Weds., Jan. 19, Fordham, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Jan. 22, at George Mason, 7 p.m., MASN

Fri., Jan. 28, Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Weds., Feb. 2, at VCU, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Feb. 5, at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Weds., Feb. 9, Duquesne, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Feb. 12, George Washington, 2 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Feb. 19, at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Weds., Feb. 23, Massachusetts, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+

Sat., Feb. 26, at La Salle, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Tues., March 1, at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., March 5, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., USA Network

Wed.-Sun., March 9-13, Atlantic 10 Championship*

# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

* Tournament will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

