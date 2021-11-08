Dayton Flyers TV schedule includes 16 games on national networks

The first game of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball season will air on Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+.
Dayton opens the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena. That game will be one of eight televised on Spectrum News 1. All those games will also be available on ESPN+.
Dayton announced its TV schedule Monday.
In all, there will be 16 games on national television, including seven on ESPN networks, and 10 games on regional networks. The remaining five games will air on ESPN+.
The complete TV schedule is below. The two games listed as TBA are expected to be televised by Bally Sports Ohio.
Dayton men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule
Non-conference play
Tues., Nov. 9, Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Nov. 13, UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m. ESPN+
Weds., Nov. 17, Lipscomb, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Nov. 20, Austin Peay, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Thurs., Nov. 25, Miami (Fla.)#, Noon, ESPN Networks
Fri., Nov. 26, Kansas or North Texas#, TBD, ESPN Networks
Sun., Nov. 28, Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona#, TBD, ESPN Networks
Weds., Dec. 1, Alabama, State, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Dec. 4, Northern Illinois, 2 p.m., TBA
Weds., Dec. 8, at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sun., Dec. 12, Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks
Sat. Dec. 18, at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tues., Dec. 21, Southern, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Atlantic 10 play
Thurs., Dec. 30, at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sun., Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure, Noon, CBS Sports Network
Weds., Jan. 5, VCU, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Jan. 8, at George Washington, Noon, USA Network
Tues., Jan. 11, Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Jan. 15, at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m., USA Network
Weds., Jan. 19, Fordham, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Jan. 22, at George Mason, 7 p.m., MASN
Fri., Jan. 28, Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Weds., Feb. 2, at VCU, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Feb. 5, at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Weds., Feb. 9, Duquesne, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Feb. 12, George Washington, 2 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Feb. 19, at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Weds., Feb. 23, Massachusetts, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, ESPN+
Sat., Feb. 26, at La Salle, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Tues., March 1, at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., March 5, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., USA Network
Wed.-Sun., March 9-13, Atlantic 10 Championship*
# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
* Tournament will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
