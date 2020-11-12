Dayton Flyers will play a Division I newcomer on Dec. 1

Bellarmine University, an Atlantic Sun Conference program located in Louisville, Ky., released its men’s basketball schedule Thursday, and one of the opponents is the Dayton Flyers.
Dayton will play Bellarmine, which moves from Division II to Division I this season, on Dec. 1 at UD Arena. The game time has not been announced. Bellarmine also plays at Duke on Dec. 4 and at Miami University on Dec. 15 in its first Division I season.
Dayton has never played Bellarmine, but it is 6-0 against Atlantic Sun teams with victories against North Florida the last two seasons.
Bellarmine won the Division II national championship in 2011 and reached the Final Four three other times in coach Scott Davenport’s first 15 seasons.
Dayton learned its Atlantic 10 Conference schedule on Wednesday but has not announced its non-conference schedule. It withdrew from the season-opening Crossover Classic last week.