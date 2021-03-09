Dayton Flyers win three top honors in A-10 women’s basketball awards

The Dayton Flyers received three of the major honors when the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball awards were announced Tuesday.
• Redshirt senior guard Araion Bradshaw was named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year. She led the team with 23 steals and ranked sixth in the A-10. Dayton’s defense ranked 20th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense.
• Redshirt senior guard Jenna Giacone was named the A-10′s Most Improved Player. She increased her scoring average from 6.4 points to 12.9 points per game.
• Freshman center Tenin Magassa was named the Sixth Woman of the Year. She averaged 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.
In addition to those awards, Giacone was named to the A-10 first team, while redshirt senior Erin Whalen made the second team for the second straight year and Bradshaw made the third team. Whalen made the all-academic team. Bradshaw made the all-defensive team for the second straight year. Magassa was on the all-rookie team.
Dayton won the A-10 regular-season championship with a 12-1 record and will play No. 8 seed La Salle (11-13, 7-10) or No. 9 Duquesne (5-10, 4-7) in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at 11 a.m. Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
Here are the other A-10 awards:
Co-Players of the Year: Anna DeWolfe, Fordham / Emmanuelle Tahane, Rhode Island.
Rookie of the Year: Addie Budnik, Richmond.
Coach of the Year: Tammi Reiss, Rhode Island.