Dayton Flyers win three top honors in A-10 women’s basketball awards

• Redshirt senior guard Araion Bradshaw was named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year. She led the team with 23 steals and ranked sixth in the A-10. Dayton’s defense ranked 20th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense.

• Redshirt senior guard Jenna Giacone was named the A-10′s Most Improved Player. She increased her scoring average from 6.4 points to 12.9 points per game.