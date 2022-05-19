Dayton football announces 30-man 2022 recruiting class

As usual, it’s a group full of team captains (17), strong students (3.5 is the average GPA) and accomplished players. Eighteen of the 29 players starred in more than one sport in high school.

“This might be the biggest class of multi-sport athletes coming here to Dayton,” Chamberlin said. “They’re basketball players, volleyball players. They play baseball and run track. We’ve got two kickers coming in, and one is a pole vaulter, and the other one’s the captain of the volleyball team. That shows you two things. One is they’re competitors. They don’t want to just go through the fall competing. They’re competing year round, most of them. Also I think that shows you a little bit of athletic talent because you’re using one type of athletic skill in football, and now you go to baseball and that’s a little different — hand-eye coordination, that sort of thing.”

Chamberlin likes athletes who play multiple sports and doesn’t support the idea of spring football coming to Ohio — a long-debated issue — for that reason.

“It all comes down to the skill level they’ve been born with, first of all, and then how they’ve developed it over their life,” he said. “Spring football, 10 practices, to me is not going to make that big a difference.”

One of those multi-sport athletes is Catholic Central wide receiver Ashton Young, a Division III state qualifier in the 100-meter dash a year ago who also ranked second on the basketball team in scoring as a senior. He caught 11 touchdown passes last season, ran for three scores and scored on a kickoff return.

“We’re excited about Ashton,” Chamberlin said. “He’s fast. He really is. He just stands out on film with a speed.”

There are two quarterbacks in the class. Logan Landers, of Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood, Ky., and Joey Daniels, who helped lead Mt. Lebanon High School, of Pittsburgh, to its first state championship in Pennsylvania last season.

Dayton coaches paid special attention to safeties in the recruiting process. One of the safeties is Vandalia Butler’s Luke Mitchell, whose mom played soccer at Dayton.

Another player from the Dayton area is Carroll defensive tackle Elliott Braun.

“Elliott is one of those guys that can develop into a very good football player,” Chamberlin said. “He’s got good size. They played him at linebacker, his coach told me, just so he could run all over the place. He has that body build we think can really develop and has the tenacity of a defensive player that we like.”

Among the three offensive linemen on the list is Middletown’s Logan Osborne.

“We can never get enough offensive linemen,” Chamberlin said. “We only got three this year. But we think they’re three young men that have great feet to start with. That’s what we always look for. And they’ve got size. We think Logan is a guy who can even get bigger. But he’s very athletic.”

Dayton’s 2022 recruiting class

QUARTERBACK

Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (Pa.), 5-10, 185

Logan Landers, Dixie Heights (Ky.) 6-0, 190

RUNNING BACK

Will Cohen, Robinson (Va.), 5-10, 180

TIGHT END

Jacob Denney, Liberty Union, 6-4, 220

Silas Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-4, 245

WIDE RECEIVER

AK Agee, Marist (Ill.), 5-9, 160

Dominic Vrbancic, Louisville Male (Ky.), 6-1, 175

Ashton Young, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-0, 175

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ben Huefner, Olentangy Liberty, 6-3, 280

Logan Osborne, Middletown, 6-5, 245

Tommy Shipman, Niles Notre Dame (Ill.), 6-5, 280

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Elliott Braun, Carroll, 6-4, 225

Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton (Ky), 6-3, 240

DEFENSIVE END

Chase Brown, Moeller, 6-2, 225

Jayson Harris-Woodard, Marist (Ill.), 6-3, 225

LINEBACKER

TJ Kathman, Lakota East, 6-1, 200

Gideon Lampron, Keystone, 5-11, 220

Bennett Lawrence, Olentangy Berlin, 6-0, 190

Westyn Pemberton, Martinsville (Ind.) 6-0, 200

CORNERBACK

Cam Cope, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 180

Noah Hordhaus, Robinson (Va.), 5-10, 170

SAFETY

Josh Anderson, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-1, 190

Mac Grant III, St. Christopher (Va.), 6-0, 185

Brock Kidwell, New Albany, 5-11, 185

Eli Kirk, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-1, 190

Luke Mitchell, Vandalia Butler, 6-1, 175

KICKER

Robby Smart, North Canton Hoover, 5-10, 150

David Maurer, Cincinnati Elder, 6-3, 215

PUNTER

Logan Forcum, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11 165

LONG SNAPPER

Austin Yeager, transfer from Saddleback College (Calif.), 6-4, 200