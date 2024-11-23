Dayton football falls to St. Thomas in final game of season

After a 3-0 start in Pioneer Football League play, Dayton finished 4-4. It tied for sixth place with Davidson and Presbyterian.

Dayton did improve from the 2023 season when it was 4-7 and 2-6 in the PFL.

Drake (8-2, 7-1) clinched the outright PFL championship with a 49-10 victory at Stetson.

St. Thomas (6-6, 5-3) beat Dayton for the second straight season. Hobe Adebayo ran 22 times for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dayton took a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Danny Baker in the first quarter but didn’t score again until 4 minutes, 33 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. Drew VanVleet threw a 13-yard pass to Jake Coleman.