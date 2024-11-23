Dayton football falls to St. Thomas in final game of season

Flyers lost three of their last four games
Dayton coach Trevor Andrews waits to lead the team onto the field before a game against Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

The 2024 season ended with the most lopsided loss of the year for the Dayton Flyers football team on Saturday.

Dayton lost 32-9 at St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. The third loss in the last four games left the Flyers with a 6-5 record in coach Trevor Andrews’ second season.

After a 3-0 start in Pioneer Football League play, Dayton finished 4-4. It tied for sixth place with Davidson and Presbyterian.

Dayton did improve from the 2023 season when it was 4-7 and 2-6 in the PFL.

Drake (8-2, 7-1) clinched the outright PFL championship with a 49-10 victory at Stetson.

St. Thomas (6-6, 5-3) beat Dayton for the second straight season. Hobe Adebayo ran 22 times for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dayton took a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Danny Baker in the first quarter but didn’t score again until 4 minutes, 33 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. Drew VanVleet threw a 13-yard pass to Jake Coleman.

