Dayton forward Baker enters transfer portal

Baker, a 6-foot-9 forward, had not played in a game for Dayton this season. Coach Anthony Grant announced Nov. 8 he would redshirt.

“It’s an opportunity for him to learn our system and to grow and get better,” Grant said then. “He has some really good guys ahead of him. He has some improvements that he has to make physically and mentally in order to be able to do the things that we feel he’s capable of doing and that he feels he’s capable of doing.”