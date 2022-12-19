Dayton forward Baker enters transfer portal

Dayton Flyers sophomore Tyrone Baker entered the transfer portal on Monday, according a source. The news was first reported by several accounts that monitor the portal: Verbal Commits and The Portal Report.
Baker, a 6-foot-9 forward, had not played in a game for Dayton this season. Coach Anthony Grant announced Nov. 8 he would redshirt.
“It’s an opportunity for him to learn our system and to grow and get better,” Grant said then. “He has some really good guys ahead of him. He has some improvements that he has to make physically and mentally in order to be able to do the things that we feel he’s capable of doing and that he feels he’s capable of doing.”
Baker has been on the bench most of season but was not present Dec. 1 for Dayton’s game against Western Michigan. Grant said after the game Baker was going through “some stuff,” but didn’t elaborate. Baker was on the bench for the next home game against UNC Asheville but did not travel with the team to Chicago for the game Saturday against Wyoming.
The next program Baker joins will be his third. He played his freshman season at Georgia. He appeared in two of the first three games but then didn’t play again until Dec. 29. His season ended Jan. 19 when he broke his hand in practice. He entered the transfer portal in April and announced his commitment to the Flyers later that month.
Baker will become the ninth player recruited and signed by Grant and his staff who have transferred from the program. He’s the only player from the group who never played in a game for the Flyers. The others are: Frankie Policelli (Stony Brook); Jhery Matos (Charlotte); Luke Frazier (Ohio/John Carroll); Dwayne Cohill (Youngstown State); Rodney Chatman (Vanderbilt); Lynn Greer III (Saint Joseph’s); Moulaye Sissoko (North Texas); and Elijah Weaver (Chicago State).
That number doesn’t include players recruited during the Archie Miller era who left the program during Grant’s tenure: Xeyrius Williams (Akron); John Crosby (Delaware State); Jordan Davis (Middle Tennessee/Jacksonville); Jordan Pierce (Odessa/Middle Tennessee State); and Kostas Antetokounmpo and Matej Svoboda, who both left to pursue professional opportunities.
