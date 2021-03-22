X

Dayton freshman Frazier enters transfer portal

Dayton's Luke Frazier dribbles against Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports | 13 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Dayton Flyers freshman guard Luke Frazier who appeared in two games this season, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

In a text message to the Dayton Daily News, Frazier said he would be looking for the right fit with his next program.

Frazier had some health setbacks before the season and then underwent an appendectomy in mid-December and did not return to practice until a month later.

Frazier first saw the court for six minutes at the end of a loss at Virginia Commonwealth on Jan. 23, and he received his only other playing time in the final minute of a victory against Rhode Island in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on March 4.

