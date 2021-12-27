Dayton freshman guard enters transfer portal

A 2020 graduate of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Greer III spent a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

With Greer III leaving the program, Dayton now has an open scholarship to give to Enkhiin-Od Michael Sharavjamts, a 6-8 forward from Mongolia who committed to Dayton on Dec. 15. Sharavjamts is the only member of the team’s 2022 class.

Greer III is the 10th player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2017-18 season, following: John Crosby (Delaware State); Xeyrius Williams (Akron); Jordan Pierce (Tennessee-Martin); Frankie Policelli (Stony Brook); Jordan Davis (Middle Tennessee State/Jacksonville; Jhery Matos (Charlotte); Rodney Chatman (Vanderbilt); Dwayne Cohill (Youngstown State); and Lukas Frazier.

In the same stretch, Dayton has added eight players from the transfer portal: Ibi Watson (Michigan); Chatman (Chattanooga); Jordy Tshimanga (Nebraska); Chase Johnson (Florida); Elijah Weaver (Southern California); Camara (Georgia); Elvis (DePaul) and Amaefule (East Tennessee State).

Dayton (8-5) returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., in its Atlantic 10 Conference opener.