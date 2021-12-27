Dayton freshman guard enters transfer portal

Dayton Flyers guard Lynn Greer III entered the transfer portal on Sunday, according to a source.
Greer III, one of four freshmen in Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class, appeared in 10 of Dayton’s 13 games, averaging 9.0 minutes per appearance. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.
Greer III played a season-high 21 minutes and scored eight points in a loss to Austin Peay in Dayton’s fourth game. He played 10 minutes and scored two points on Dec. 22 in Dayton’s final non-conference game before the Christmas break, a 69-60 victory against Southern University.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Greer III committed to Dayton in February, joining Malachi Smith, DaRon Holmes II and Kaleb Washington in the 2021 class. Those four players joined three other newcomers — transfers Toumani Camara, Kobe Elvis and Richard Amaefule — on the 2021-22 roster.
A 2020 graduate of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Greer III spent a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
With Greer III leaving the program, Dayton now has an open scholarship to give to Enkhiin-Od Michael Sharavjamts, a 6-8 forward from Mongolia who committed to Dayton on Dec. 15. Sharavjamts is the only member of the team’s 2022 class.
Greer III is the 10th player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2017-18 season, following: John Crosby (Delaware State); Xeyrius Williams (Akron); Jordan Pierce (Tennessee-Martin); Frankie Policelli (Stony Brook); Jordan Davis (Middle Tennessee State/Jacksonville; Jhery Matos (Charlotte); Rodney Chatman (Vanderbilt); Dwayne Cohill (Youngstown State); and Lukas Frazier.
In the same stretch, Dayton has added eight players from the transfer portal: Ibi Watson (Michigan); Chatman (Chattanooga); Jordy Tshimanga (Nebraska); Chase Johnson (Florida); Elijah Weaver (Southern California); Camara (Georgia); Elvis (DePaul) and Amaefule (East Tennessee State).
Dayton (8-5) returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., in its Atlantic 10 Conference opener.
