Dayton freshman honored by A-10

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

1 hour ago

University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II on Monday was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week after his performance in two Flyer games last week.

Holmes averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds last week, and shot .667 (10-15) from the field in a loss at SMU and a win over Virginia Tech.  The Flyer freshman from Goodyear, Ariz. scored 15 points in his first career road game in a loss at SMU.  He scored seven points (3-4 FG) in a win over Virginia Tech. 

Holmes is second on the team in scoring (10.1) and rebounding (5.4). He is one of four Flyers averaging 9.5 points per game or better. Nationally, Homes is fourth among Division I freshmen in blocks per game (2.2). In the A-10, he is third in field goal percentage (.639, 46-72).

This the third consecutive week a Dayton player has been named rookie of the week. Point guard Malachi Smith earned the honor the last two weeks.

UD returns to the court Saturday at Ole Miss for a 6:30 p.m. tip. The Flyers will close out the non-conference schedule against Southern on Dec. 21 at UD Arena.

