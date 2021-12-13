Dayton freshman honored by A-10

Holmes averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds last week, and shot .667 (10-15) from the field in a loss at SMU and a win over Virginia Tech. The Flyer freshman from Goodyear, Ariz. scored 15 points in his first career road game in a loss at SMU. He scored seven points (3-4 FG) in a win over Virginia Tech.

Holmes is second on the team in scoring (10.1) and rebounding (5.4). He is one of four Flyers averaging 9.5 points per game or better. Nationally, Homes is fourth among Division I freshmen in blocks per game (2.2). In the A-10, he is third in field goal percentage (.639, 46-72).