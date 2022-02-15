Dayton freshman raising money for Bronx Fire Relief Fund through Cameo

Fans of the Dayton Flyers can now pay point guard Malachi Smith to send personalized videos to other fans, friends or family members via the Cameo website.
“Whether it’s a birthday message, a shoutout or a pep talk, or another special announcement,” Smith said in the video announcing his partnership, “I’m excited to do this and want to say thanks for your support.”
Smith, who’s from Bronx, N.Y., will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. The fire in January left 17 people dead, including eight children. He said the fire happened about a seven-minute drive from his home.
“This is a small way I can help provide support for the victims and the countless families impacted in my hometown,” Smith said.
A personal video from Smith costs $100. Businesses will have to pay $500. Fans can make the videos personal by filling out a form with details about what they want Smith to say in the message on the Cameo website.
“I think this will be just another way to interact with fans,” Smith said in an interview Tuesday.
While Cameo was created in 2016 and has featured many different celebrities and athletes, college athletes couldn’t take advantage until the NCAA gave them their name, image and likeness rights last summer. Smith recently signed a deal to represent Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried, a chicken restaurant on Brown Street.
Cameo is hiring more and more college athletes, such as Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe and Duke’s Wendell Moore.
