Dayton gains ground on Davidson in A-10 standings

Dayton (17-8, 9-3) began the day tied for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with Virginia Commonwealth and Saint Louis, but Davidson (20-4, 10-2) saw a four-game winning streak end with a 72-65 loss to Rhode Island (12-11, 3-8) at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Dayton plays at Rhode Island at 9 p.m. Monday. The Flyers won the first matchup 53-51 on Jan. 28 at UD Arena.

HALFTIME RECAP

The Flyers scored more points in the first half than they have all season , building a 48-23 halftime lead.

“More than double!” students in the Red Scare chanted as Dayton doubled George Washington’s score.

The Flyers shot 70.4% percent (19 of 27) from the field and 72.7% (8 of 11) from 3-point range.

Camara led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Holmes II and Blakney each scored eight. Elvis had seven. Smith had five points and eight assists.

Dayton 17 assists on 19 made field goals. George Washington shot 30 percent from the field (9 of 30) and 25 percent (4 of 16) from 3-point range.