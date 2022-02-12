Hamburger icon
Dayton gains ground on Davidson in A-10 standings

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against George Washington on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
2 hours ago
Flyers have shot 60 percent or better from field in two straight games

The Dayton Flyers earned their second lopsided victory of the week at UD Arena, routing George Washington 80-54 on Saturday after beating Duquesne 75-54 on Wednesday.

Kobe Elvis led Dayton with 13 points. Four other players reached double figures: Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II (12 each); and R.J. Blakney (11).

Malachi Smith had nine assists and five points. Mustapha Amzil scored seven.

Dayton led by as many as 29 points with 7:53 left in the second half. It rested its starters for the final minutes. No one played more than 27 minutes.

Dayton shot 62.3% (33 of 53) from the field and a season-best 62.5% percent (10 of 16) from 3-point range. Dayton has shot 60% from the field in back-to-back games after not hitting that mark all of this season and last season.

Dayton (17-8, 9-3) began the day tied for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with Virginia Commonwealth and Saint Louis, but Davidson (20-4, 10-2) saw a four-game winning streak end with a 72-65 loss to Rhode Island (12-11, 3-8) at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Dayton plays at Rhode Island at 9 p.m. Monday. The Flyers won the first matchup 53-51 on Jan. 28 at UD Arena.

HALFTIME RECAP

The Flyers scored more points in the first half than they have all season , building a 48-23 halftime lead.

“More than double!” students in the Red Scare chanted as Dayton doubled George Washington’s score.

The Flyers shot 70.4% percent (19 of 27) from the field and 72.7% (8 of 11) from 3-point range.

Camara led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Holmes II and Blakney each scored eight. Elvis had seven. Smith had five points and eight assists.

Dayton 17 assists on 19 made field goals. George Washington shot 30 percent from the field (9 of 30) and 25 percent (4 of 16) from 3-point range.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

