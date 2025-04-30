Dayton golfer will compete in NCAA regional in Illinois

Cors is the No. 8 seed among the 10 individual golfers at the regional, which also includes 13 teams. One of the teams is Horizon League champion Wright State.

Cors, a senior from Wooster, Ohio, earned a spot in the regional by winning the Atlantic 10 Conference championship last week at the Evermore Orlando Resort in Florida.

Cor is the third UD golfer to win the A-10 medalist honor, and he’ll be the second to compete in the NCAA regional. Henry May, Dayton’s last A-10 championship, finished 67th in the regional in Noblesville, Ind., in 2021.

If Cors advances from the regional, he will compete for the NCAA championship May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.