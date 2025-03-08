Dayton holds narrow edge against VCU at halftime

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dayton Flyers built an early 11-point lead and took a 28-27 advantage into halftime Friday against Virginia Commonwealth at the Siegel Center in the final game of the regular season.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top players: Javon Bennett led Dayton with nine points. He made 3 of 7 3-pointers.

Zeb Jackson scored 13 points for VCU on 4-of-10 shooting. He made 4 of 4 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 15 3s, while VCU made 2 of 15. The Flyers made their first three 3s and then missed five in a row.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with an 11-2 run. Bennett had two 3s during the run, and Enoch Cheeks had one. Amaël L’Etang had a dunk off a pass from Malachi Smith.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 16-5 after a free throw by Jaiun Simon at the 11:45 mark.

Comeback: VCU outscored Dayton 5-0 in the last 90 seconds to cut the deficit to one.

Free throws: VCU outscored Dayton 9-1 at the free-throw line. The Rams made 9 of 13 free throws. Dayton made 1 of 2.

Injury news: VCU guard Phillip Russell, who averages 10.9 points per game and scored 10 points in the first game against Dayton, was sidelined Friday after injury his ankle Tuesday in a 71-62 victory at Duquesne.

• Dayton forward Isaac Jack did not travel with the team to Richmond. He has missed five straight games since undergoing an appendectomy.

