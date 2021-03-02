Dayton knocks off A-10 champs in regular-season finale

The Dayton Flyers still own Olean, N.Y.
They haven’t lost to St. Bonaventure in western New York since 2012, and with all signs pointing to a five-game winning streak at the Reilly Center ending Monday, Dayton pulled off another stunning victory, beating the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season champions 55-52 in the final game of the regular season.
Dayton (13-8, 9-7) bounced back from one of its worst performances, a 97-84 loss at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday, with one of its most impressive victories of the season.
Dayton’s seed in the A-10 tournament will depend on what happens in the final two A-10 games Monday night: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond; and Massachusetts at Saint Louis. Dayton will be seeded no worse than No. 8 and could climb as high as No. 6.
The Bonnies (13-3, 11-3) had won three games in a row and clinched the regular-season championship their most lopsided A-10 victory ever in their last game: 88-41 over George Washington. This was also St. Bonaventure’s first loss at home. They were 8-0. Even though they had clinched the title, they were still playing to improve their NCAA tournament resume, so it was an important game for the Bonnies.
Dayton trailed 26-18 late in the first half and then began a 19-3 run over the next eight-plus minutes. The Flyers led the rest of the way, though the Bonnies cut UD’s lead to two points twice in the last four minutes.
Ibi Watson made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:05 to play to give Dayton a 55-52 lead. Jalen Adaway missed two 3-pointers in the final 39 seconds, the last one at the buzzer, as Dayton escaped with its sixth straight victory in Olean.
Watson led Dayton with 14 points. Mustapha Amzil and R.J. Blakney each scored nine points. All nine players who saw the court for Dayton scored.
Jalen Crutcher was held to six points and battled foul trouble most of the game. He fouled out with 3:51 to play. He played 22 minutes, the lowest total in an A-10 game in his career.
Dayton overcame 21 turnovers, one short of a season high, by shooting 45.5 percent (20 of 44) from the field making 6 of 12 3-pointers and holding the Bonnies to 30 percent shooting (18 of 60).
NOTES: Blakney made his first career start, and center Jordy Tshimanga returned to the starting lineup after not playing against Saint Joseph’s because of a coach’s decision. It’s the fourth straight game Dayton has changed the starting lineup. Ten players have made at least one start this season.