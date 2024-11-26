Dayton loses 21-point lead, falls short in thriller against North Carolina

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Dayton Flyers led by 21 points early in the second half but saw No. 12 North Carolina chip away at the lead and finally pull ahead in the final minutes to win 92-90 in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Here’s a quick recap of the game:
What it means: Dayton (5-1) lost a first-round game in Maui for the first time and fell to 9-4 in five appearances.
North Carolina (4-1) evened the series between the schools 2-2. This was the first meeting since the NIT championship game in 2010.
North Carolina’s 21-point comeback tied for the largest second-half comeback in school history.
Stars of the game: North Carolina’s All-American guard RJ Davis scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half. He made 8 of 19 field goals and 10 of 11 free throws.
Nate Santos led Dayton with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He was one of five Flyers in double figures.
Stat of the game: North Carolina made 27 of 34 free throws (79.4%). Dayton made 12 of 15 (80%).
Big shots: Drake Powell gave North Carolina an 88-87 lead on a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 13 seconds to play. Dayton appeared to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Santos with six seconds remaining, but it was ruled a 2-pointer on review.
Davis made two free throws with four seconds to play to push North Carolina’s lead back to three points. North Carolina didn’t let Dayton attempt a tying 3 in the final seconds, fouling Malachi Smith, who made his first free throw and missed the first on purpose. North Carolina got the rebound to clinch the victory.
Hot shooters: Dayton shot a season-best 43.8% (14 of 32) from 3-point range. Javon Bennett, Enoch Cheeks and Amaël L’Etang all made three 3s.
Looking ahead: Dayton will play Iowa State in the consolation round at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. in Maui. It will air on ESPNU.
Iowa State (3-1) blew an 18-point lead in a 83-81 loss to Auburn (5-0), which won the game on a tip-in by All-American forward Johni Broome with a second to play.
North Carolina will play Auburn at 11 p.m. Tuesday, or 6 p.m. in Maui.
HALFTIME RECAP
Dayton made 7 of 18 3-pointers to build a 51-33 halftime lead against North Carolina. It was the biggest halftime lead of the season for the Flyers.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: Posh Alexander made 4 of 7 shots and led Dayton with 11 points. Ten players saw action in the first half for Dayton. All 10 scored at least two points.
Key stat: While Dayton shot 38.9% from 3-point range, North Carolina shot 18.2% (2 of 11).
Turnover difference: Dayton committed only four turnovers. North Carolina had 12. Dayton scored 19 points off turnovers.
Big run: Dayton led 23-22 with 8:05 to play and then scored the next 11 points to take a 34-22 lead at the 6:30 mark.
Career first: Dayton freshman Hamad Mousa missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the first five games but made his only attempt in the first half against the Tar Heels.
Foul trouble: There were 24 fouls in the first half: 14 on Dayton; and 10 on North Carolina. Four Flyers had two fouls in the first half. Only Enoch Cheeks had three. North Carolina had four players with two fouls.
Rotation news: For the second straight game, Jaiun Simon saw minutes early in the first half. He saw limited playing time in the first four games. He made his only field-goal attempt in the first half
About the Author