Dayton makes final six for 2023 recruit who visited in July

Jazz Gardner, center, a 2023 recruit, watches the Red Scare play The Money Team on Wednesday, July 27, in the third round of The Basketball Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Jazz Gardner, center, a 2023 recruit, watches the Red Scare play The Money Team on Wednesday, July 27, in the third round of The Basketball Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

47 minutes ago
UD looking for first 2023 commitment

Jazz Gardner, a 7-foot center in the class of 2023 who visited the Dayton Flyers in July, will make his college decision Sept. 30.

Gardner, a senior West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., will choose between Dayton, Texas Tech, Kansas Southern California, Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine.

“I would like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me throughout my career and the ones who have believed in me,” Gardner wrote on Twitter. “I truly wish that I can make everyone happy, but I must only choose one.”

Dayton offered a scholarship to Gardner in April. He ranks 119th in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports and 144th, according to Rivals.com.

Gardner visited Dayton during The Basketball Tournament and sat behind the bench of the Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team. He visited Texas Tech on the weekend of Sept. 11.

