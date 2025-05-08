Dayton makes first scholarship offer to member of 2027 class

Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School, announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.
Foster is the first member of the class of 2027 to receive a UD offer. He also has offers from Butler, Cincinnati, Duquesne, Bowling Green and Murray State.
Foster averaged 17.9 points per game as a sophomore. He made the All-Ohio first team in Division II. Lima Senior finished 22-3.
Dayton picked up two commitments from the 2025 class (Damon Friery and Jaron McKie). It has made seven offers to 2026 recruits.
Blessed to receive a offer from The University of Dayton #goflyers @coachq7 pic.twitter.com/ZR6Gnv7sT8— Shawn (@Shawn_foster6) May 7, 2025
