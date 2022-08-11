Dayton moves into top 20 in college basketball attendance

In 2019-20, the last season without attendance restrictions before this one, Dayton ranked 23rd (13,364). Dayton ranked 22nd in the 2018-19 season by averaging 12,957 fans per game. It ranked 23rd in the 2017-18 season with an average of 12,996 fans.

Not counting the 2020-21 season, Dayton has ranked in the top 25 in the last seven seasons, in the top 30 for 24 straight seasons and in the top 35 every season since UD Arena opened in the 1969-70 season.

With a total of 227,919 fans, UD more than doubled the attendance of any other A-10 program. It was also one of six schools in the nation with 100% capacity for the season. The others were: Nebraska; Connecticut; Purdue; Duke; and Michigan State.

Syracuse led the nation in attendance (20,017). Kentucky, Arkansas, North Carolina and Tennessee, all averaging more than 18,000 fans, rounded out the top five.

Dayton had the best attendance in Ohio and ranked one spot ahead of Ohio State (13,276). Virginia Commonwealth (6,827) was the next highest-ranked A-10 program at No. 68.

Wright State led the Horizon League (3,310). Miami ranked eighth in the Mid-American Conference (1,922).