Dayton narrowly misses NCAA tournament at-large berth

“I think our committee’s been tracking on Dayton throughout the year,” Burnett said, “certainly over the last few weeks, and yes, with Richmond winning the A-10 tournament today, it did bump Dayton to the first four out list. Our committee has really liked Dayton and that conference certainly throughout the year and certainly very deserving of the consideration. Unfortunately (now) on the first four out list.”

Dayton was listed as one of four replacement teams along with Oklahoma, Southern Methodist and Texas A&M should a team in the field have to withdraw as Virginia Commonwealth did last season because of COVID-19 issues.

Dayton missed out on the tournament for the fourth straight year the tournament has been held. It would have potentially earned a No. 1 seed in the 2020 tournament had it not been cancelled.

The Flyers will hear their name called on the NIT selection show, which starts at 9 p.m. and airs on ESPNU.