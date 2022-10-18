BreakingNews
UPDATE: Man found found dead following Piqua fire ID’d
Dayton picked 10th in A-10 women’s basketball preseason poll

Sports
By , Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish 10th out 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.

Dayton was the preseason favorite a season ago and won the league with a 14-1 mark in the final season for coach Shauna Green, who left UD in March to take the head coaching job at Illinois.

The Flyers lost their seven leading scorers to graduation and the transfer portal. They return four players from the 2021-22 roster in the first season for coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.

Massachusetts received all 15 first-place votes from the league coaches in the A-10 poll. It returns the reigning A-10 Player of the Year, forward Sam Breen, as well as two other preseason all-conference selections: guard Sydney Taylor’ and guard Destiney Philoxy.

The Flyers open the season Nov. 7 at Providence and play their home opener three days later against Illinois State at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

A-10 PRESEASON POLL

1. Massachusetts (15), 225

2. La Salle, 188.

3. Rhode Island, 184.

4. Fordham, 183.

5. VCU, 152.

6. Saint Joseph’s, 140.

7. Davidson, 135.

8. Richmond, 125.

9. Duquesne, 109.

10. Dayton, 99

11. George Washington, 82.

12. Saint Louis, 73.

13. Loyola Chicago 41

14. George Mason, 38.

15. St. Bonaventure, 26.

