Dayton Public Schools announces 2022 football awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Fleming, Belmont

Special Teams Player of the Year: Honore Norbert, Belmont

First Team Offense

Jayvian Graves (QB), Dunbar: “As the team jokester, he’s an exceptional young man that has been gifted with tremendous speed, shiftiness, and arm strength! He most certainly made it difficult for defenses to prepare for.”

D’Andre Bean (OL), Dunbar “A veteran offensive lineman that possesses assertiveness and force after the snap. This young man led the team in pancakes and was a nightmare for teams as a trapper.”

Jacarri Casey (OL), Dunbar“This first-year player was an asset through his strength and athletic ability. His commitment and willingness to prepare was unmatched.”

Ke’Shaun Golden (WR), Dunbar“This young man has crisp routes as a wide receiver and explosive leaping ability. His aggressive ball skills will be an asset to any program in the future.”

Davion Fleming (RB), Meadowdale“Davion has been a leader on/off the field. Our offense only went as he went. He is a hard worker. Small in stature but a giant on the field. Was also co-MVP of the team.”

Marsuan Conley (OL), Meadowdale: “Started every snap on offense at offensive tackle. Graded out 75% or better in every game played. He was one of the leaders on the offensive line and never complained. He is also an honor roll student.”

Nate Brown (OL), Belmont: “Nate was a key piece to the success of our line, both offensively and defensively. He had a strong season and grew as a player.”

Stourm White (RB), Ponitz: “Stourm is a two-way player with a unique explosiveness and a knack to make big plays. He is a north and south runner with incredible vision and cutting ability.”

Joseph Allen (OL), Ponitz: “Joseph is a cerebral and versatile offensive lineman that has started at every position on the line. As the center, was responsible for making all of the line calls and any checks. He is powerful at the point of attack with good technique.”

Dayjaun Anderson (WR), Ponitz: “Dayjaun is a dynamic playmaker in the open field with great body control and jumping ability to excel at the 50/50 ball.”

Amare Lattimore (RB), Thurgood: “Amare is an academic leader with a 3.5 GPA. Amare Lattimore, a senior at TMHS, excels in both the classroom and on the football field. Amare may be blunt with his opinions, but he is an effective leader at TMHS because he tackles problems head-on and seeks solutions.”

Honore Norbert (K), Belmont: “Honore nailed a record 40-yard field goal while starting on offense and defense playing both cornerback and wide receiver.”

First Team Defense

Victor Fleming (LB), Belmont: “Vic made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Teams had to know where he was at all times. Vic led the team in rushing yards, total tackles, and sacks.”

Keiahllo Norvell (DL), Belmont: “Keiahllo played every snap this season offensively and defensively. He led the team in receiving touchdowns and forced teams to double team him every play defensively.”

Chris DeVaughns (DL), Meadowdale: “Started every game on offense and defense. He was a dominating player on defense. If you didn’t double team him, it was going to be a problem. He was the true definition of a scholar athlete. Was also co-MVP of the team and runner up for defensive player of the year.”

Richard Coleman (DL), Meadowdale: “Richard was also one of the leaders on defense. He was the defensive captain who called all the calls. He was the ultimate prototype middle linebacker who wasn’t afraid of anyone. He was a coach’s dream who went out there and did what the coaches asked him to do.”

Dai’Vontay Young (LB), Dunbar: “Dai’Vontay is an old soul with a youthful motor. He’s got a nose for the ball on defense and he’s a battle ram as a ball carrier.”

Omarion Harris (LB), Dunbar: “We put this athlete anywhere on the field and he produced results. Whether it be offense or defense, he rose to the occasion.”

Da’Shaun Black (LB), Dunbar: “You won’t hear much from him, but opponents felt his hits. As a versatile defender, he was coachable and always exuded maximum effort.”

J’vontae Barnes (DB), Ponitz: “Fast-twitch playmaker at the defensive back position that embraces the challenge of covering the other team’s best receiver on an island. A physical open field tackler.”

Julian Lee (DL), Ponitz: “Zero and 2 technique with a dominant presence on the defensive line. While Julian has multiple moves and violent hands. His biggest strength is his unique agility and footwork for a lineman.”

Trayvone Montgomery (DL), Ponitz: “Versatile defensive player that can play both the 9 technique and outside linebacker. Great first step with the discipline to set the edge and a sure tackler.”

Terrance Sims (DB), Thurgood: “When it comes to TMHS determination, Terrence Sims is at the forefront. He is not just a star on the gridiron but also a school leader in terms of culture. His dedication to his passion is a powerful instrument for altering the environment at TMHS.”