Dayton repeats as A-10 men’s soccer tournament champions

The Dayton Flyers blanked Saint Louis 3-0 on Sunday at Baujan Field, capturing their second straight Atlantic 10 Conference men’s soccer tournament championship.
Dayton, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches poll and seeded second in the tournament, outscored No. 7 seed Davidson, No. 5 Fordham and No. 6 Saint Louis 6-0 in three tournament games.
Dayton (13-2-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. The Flyers secured the A-10′s automatic bid. The bracket will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sophomore forward Felix Buabeng scored two goals Sunday. Senior midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah also had a goal.
The Flyers beat Saint Louis for the second time this month. They won 4-1 at Baujan Field in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 2.
Dayton has now won seven A-10 tournament championships. This is the first time since 1997-98 that it has won back-to-back championships. Saint Louis (2021-22) was the last program to win two titles in a row.
Back-to-back A10 Champions! ✈️#GoFlyers // #UDMSOC pic.twitter.com/HXwmtJmYFo— Dayton Men’s Soccer (@DaytonMSoccer) November 17, 2024
