Dayton repeats as A-10 men’s soccer tournament champions

Dayton (13-2-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. The Flyers secured the A-10′s automatic bid. The bracket will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sophomore forward Felix Buabeng scored two goals Sunday. Senior midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah also had a goal.

The Flyers beat Saint Louis for the second time this month. They won 4-1 at Baujan Field in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 2.

Dayton has now won seven A-10 tournament championships. This is the first time since 1997-98 that it has won back-to-back championships. Saint Louis (2021-22) was the last program to win two titles in a row.