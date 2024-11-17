Dayton repeats as A-10 men’s soccer tournament champions

Flyers record third straight shutout
Dayton huddles before a game against Davidson in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Baujan Field in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton huddles before a game against Davidson in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Baujan Field in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
55 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers blanked Saint Louis 3-0 on Sunday at Baujan Field, capturing their second straight Atlantic 10 Conference men’s soccer tournament championship.

Dayton, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches poll and seeded second in the tournament, outscored No. 7 seed Davidson, No. 5 Fordham and No. 6 Saint Louis 6-0 in three tournament games.

Dayton (13-2-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. The Flyers secured the A-10′s automatic bid. The bracket will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sophomore forward Felix Buabeng scored two goals Sunday. Senior midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah also had a goal.

The Flyers beat Saint Louis for the second time this month. They won 4-1 at Baujan Field in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 2.

Dayton has now won seven A-10 tournament championships. This is the first time since 1997-98 that it has won back-to-back championships. Saint Louis (2021-22) was the last program to win two titles in a row.

In Other News
1
High school football: Where will Centerville-Wayne, other regional...
2
Archdeacon: ‘This was a good night’ for pair of Flyers
3
Wright State volleyball: Raiders win another outright Horizon League...
4
Dayton rests three players to get extended look at others in victory...
5
Archdeacon: Survival nothing short of a miracle

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.