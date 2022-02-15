Dayton, Rhode Island tied at half as both offenses struggle

• Davidson (21-4, 11-2) bounced back from a 72-65 loss at Rhode Island on Saturday to beat Duquesne 72-61 in North Carolina and stay on top of the A-10 standings with five games to play.

• Fifth-place Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4) beat visiting Saint Louis 83-79 for the second time in four days to sweep the season series and move closer to the top four. The Bonnies, who won 68-61 at Saint Louis on Friday, trail the fourth-place Billikens (17-8, 8-4) by a half game.

Dayton plays another road game at 1 p.m. Saturday, facing 10th-place Saint Joseph’s (10-13, 4-8) at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

At No. 59, Dayton entered the game as the A-10′s highest-ranked team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. It was one spot ahead of Saint Louis and two spots ahead of Davidson. Rhode Island was the eighth highest-ranked team at No. 119.