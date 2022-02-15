Dayton, Rhode Island tied at half as both offenses struggle

KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dayton Flyers shot 42% from 3-point range (5 of 12) but 11.8% from 2-point range (2 of 17) and found themselves tied 24-24 with Rhode Island at halftime Monday at the Ryan Center.
Toumani Camara scored 10 points to lead the Flyers and had the team’s only field goals in the first 13 minutes. R.J. Blakney scored seven points.
Koby Brea had six points and made a 3-pointer with 1:11 to play to give Dayton a 24-22 lead. Rhode Island tied the game on two free throws by Jeremy Sheppard with 55 seconds remaining.
Rhode Island shot 32% from the field (7 of 32) and missed all five of its 3-point attempts. Dayton committed nine turnovers to Rhode Island’s six.
In other A-10 action on Monday:
• Davidson (21-4, 11-2) bounced back from a 72-65 loss at Rhode Island on Saturday to beat Duquesne 72-61 in North Carolina and stay on top of the A-10 standings with five games to play.
• Fifth-place Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4) beat visiting Saint Louis 83-79 for the second time in four days to sweep the season series and move closer to the top four. The Bonnies, who won 68-61 at Saint Louis on Friday, trail the fourth-place Billikens (17-8, 8-4) by a half game.
Dayton plays another road game at 1 p.m. Saturday, facing 10th-place Saint Joseph’s (10-13, 4-8) at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.
At No. 59, Dayton entered the game as the A-10′s highest-ranked team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. It was one spot ahead of Saint Louis and two spots ahead of Davidson. Rhode Island was the eighth highest-ranked team at No. 119.
