Dayton routed by Southern Illinois but scoring streak lives on

A 28-yard field goal in the third quarter by Sam Webster extended Dayton’s scoring streak — the longest active streak in college football — to 489 games, but the Flyers (1-1) lost 55-3 to No. 8 Southern Illinois (2-1) in Carbondale, Ill.

Dayton suffered its most lopsided loss since 1921 when it fell 78-0 to Bethany and surrendered its most points since a 56-14 loss to Illinois State in the first game of the 2012 season.