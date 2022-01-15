Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton routs Duquesne for third straight A-10 victory

Dayton's DaRon Holmes catches an alley-oop pass from Malachi Smith in the first half against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. David Jablonski/Staff
caption arrowCaption
Dayton's DaRon Holmes catches an alley-oop pass from Malachi Smith in the first half against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Flyers play St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at UD Arena.

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers played one of their most complete games this season Saturday, routing Duquesne 72-52 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Dayton (11-6, 3-1) has won three straight Atlantic 10 Conference games since losing 53-52 to Virginia Commonwealth.

Dayton shot 53.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from 3-point range.

DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Kobe Elvis scored 16 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Toumani Camara had nine points. Mustapha Amzil scored eight.

Dayton had 10 turnovers, one short of matching its season low, and had a 35-24 rebounding advantage.

Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) lost its second A-10 game of the week. It lost 72-71 at Fordham on Wednesday.

HALFTIME RECAP

Malachi Smith threw an alley-oop pass to Holmes II in the final minute of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 40-28 halftime lead.

Holmes scored a team-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Elvis made both of his 3-point attempts in the half. Koby Brea made 2 of 4, including one as the shot clock expired late in the half. R.J. Blakney and Amzil also made 3s. Dayton made 6 of 12.

The Flyers trailed 7-4 when they began a 17-4 run over the next eight minutes. Dayton led by as many as 13 points in the half.

Dayton shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from the field and committed three turnovers. Duquesne shot 44 percent (11 of 25) and had five turnovers.

In Other News
1
Raiders at Bengals: What you need to know about today’s playoff game
2
‘Why not us?’ -- Bengals eye first playoff win since 1990 season
3
Cincy native Hubbard reflects on Bengals’ run to playoffs
4
UD recruit impresses at Flyin’ to the Hoop
5
Veteran assistant coach says these Bengals have different vibe

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top