Dayton routs Duquesne for third straight A-10 victory

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers played one of their most complete games this season Saturday, routing Duquesne 72-52 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Dayton (11-6, 3-1) has won three straight Atlantic 10 Conference games since losing 53-52 to Virginia Commonwealth.
Dayton shot 53.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from 3-point range.
DaRon Holmes II led Dayton with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Kobe Elvis scored 16 on 6-of-8 shooting.
Toumani Camara had nine points. Mustapha Amzil scored eight.
Dayton had 10 turnovers, one short of matching its season low, and had a 35-24 rebounding advantage.
Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) lost its second A-10 game of the week. It lost 72-71 at Fordham on Wednesday.
HALFTIME RECAP
Malachi Smith threw an alley-oop pass to Holmes II in the final minute of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 40-28 halftime lead.
Holmes scored a team-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Elvis made both of his 3-point attempts in the half. Koby Brea made 2 of 4, including one as the shot clock expired late in the half. R.J. Blakney and Amzil also made 3s. Dayton made 6 of 12.
The Flyers trailed 7-4 when they began a 17-4 run over the next eight minutes. Dayton led by as many as 13 points in the half.
Dayton shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from the field and committed three turnovers. Duquesne shot 44 percent (11 of 25) and had five turnovers.
