Dayton routs Duquesne for third straight A-10 victory

Dayton had 10 turnovers, one short of matching its season low, and had a 35-24 rebounding advantage.

Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) lost its second A-10 game of the week. It lost 72-71 at Fordham on Wednesday.

HALFTIME RECAP

Malachi Smith threw an alley-oop pass to Holmes II in the final minute of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 40-28 halftime lead.

Holmes scored a team-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Elvis made both of his 3-point attempts in the half. Koby Brea made 2 of 4, including one as the shot clock expired late in the half. R.J. Blakney and Amzil also made 3s. Dayton made 6 of 12.

The Flyers trailed 7-4 when they began a 17-4 run over the next eight minutes. Dayton led by as many as 13 points in the half.

Dayton shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from the field and committed three turnovers. Duquesne shot 44 percent (11 of 25) and had five turnovers.