Dayton running back named preseason All-American

Dayton Flyers running back Jake Chisholm was named to the STATS Preseason All-American second team on Monday.
Chisholm, a redshirt senior from Union, Ky., ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision last season in all-purpose yards (163.9 per game). He led the FCS in rushing attempts per game (23.5) and touchdowns per game (1.8).
Chisholm will be a team captain for the second time. He ran for 1,073 yards last season and also caught 30 passes for 361 yards
Dayton opens preseason camp Aug. 8.
