dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton running back named preseason All-American

Dayton's Jake Chisholm runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first quarter against Butler on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton's Jake Chisholm runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first quarter against Butler on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
13 minutes ago

Dayton Flyers running back Jake Chisholm was named to the STATS Preseason All-American second team on Monday.

Chisholm, a redshirt senior from Union, Ky., ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision last season in all-purpose yards (163.9 per game). He led the FCS in rushing attempts per game (23.5) and touchdowns per game (1.8).

Chisholm will be a team captain for the second time. He ran for 1,073 yards last season and also caught 30 passes for 361 yards

Dayton opens preseason camp Aug. 8.

In Other News
1
Dayton picked to finish fourth in Pioneer Football League
2
Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud looking to keep developing on, off the...
3
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
4
Archdeacon: The bond of two teams, two towns ‘bigger than basketball’
5
Cincinnati Bengals: Taylor OK with Mixon’s post-Super Bowl comments

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top