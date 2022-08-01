Dayton running back named preseason All-American

Chisholm, a redshirt senior from Union, Ky., ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision last season in all-purpose yards (163.9 per game). He led the FCS in rushing attempts per game (23.5) and touchdowns per game (1.8).

Chisholm will be a team captain for the second time. He ran for 1,073 yards last season and also caught 30 passes for 361 yards