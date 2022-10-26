dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton running back one of 15 finalists for ‘academic Heisman’

Sports
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago
Jake Chisholm excels on and off field for Flyers

Dayton Flyers running back Jake Chisholm was named one of 15 finalists for National Football Foundation’s Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

Chisholm will attend an awards dinner in Las Vegas, Nev., with the other 14 finalists on Dec. 6. The trophy is known as the “Academic Heisman” because it recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Chisholm, a fifth-year senior, is a three-time academic All-American. He earned a second-team honor in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020 and 2021. He’s a native of Union, Ky., who plans to go to medical school after graduating with a degree in pre-medicine in December.

On the field, Chisholm leads the Pioneer Football League in rushing attempts (138), while ranking second in yards per game (72.3) and third in all-purpose yards (698).

Explore» ARCHDEACON: Future doctor ‘poster boy’ for UD football program

As a Campbell Trophy finalist, Chisholm will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the 33rd William V. Campbell Trophy will earn an extra $25,000 scholarship.

Previous Dayton players to earn a National Football Foundation post-graduate scholarship were: Christopher Beaschler (2016); Brandon Cramer (2007); Leo Dillon (1970); Bob Heckman (1962); Mark Kasmer (2002); Steve Keller (1992); and Tim Quinn (1972).

Dayton (5-2, 3-1) plays Valparaiso (4-3, 3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

