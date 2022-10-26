Dayton running back one of 15 finalists for ‘academic Heisman’

Dayton Flyers running back Jake Chisholm was named one of 15 finalists for National Football Foundation’s Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.
Chisholm will attend an awards dinner in Las Vegas, Nev., with the other 14 finalists on Dec. 6. The trophy is known as the “Academic Heisman” because it recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Chisholm, a fifth-year senior, is a three-time academic All-American. He earned a second-team honor in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020 and 2021. He’s a native of Union, Ky., who plans to go to medical school after graduating with a degree in pre-medicine in December.
On the field, Chisholm leads the Pioneer Football League in rushing attempts (138), while ranking second in yards per game (72.3) and third in all-purpose yards (698).
As a Campbell Trophy finalist, Chisholm will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the 33rd William V. Campbell Trophy will earn an extra $25,000 scholarship.
Previous Dayton players to earn a National Football Foundation post-graduate scholarship were: Christopher Beaschler (2016); Brandon Cramer (2007); Leo Dillon (1970); Bob Heckman (1962); Mark Kasmer (2002); Steve Keller (1992); and Tim Quinn (1972).
Dayton (5-2, 3-1) plays Valparaiso (4-3, 3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium.
About the Author