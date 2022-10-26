Dayton running back one of 15 finalists for ‘academic Heisman’

Chisholm will attend an awards dinner in Las Vegas, Nev., with the other 14 finalists on Dec. 6. The trophy is known as the “Academic Heisman” because it recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Chisholm, a fifth-year senior, is a three-time academic All-American. He earned a second-team honor in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020 and 2021. He’s a native of Union, Ky., who plans to go to medical school after graduating with a degree in pre-medicine in December.