Dayton secures top-four seed in A-10 tournament with rout of La Salle in final home game

Dayton ended a two-game losing streak in the series with La Salle and bounced back from a 74-69 loss at home Saturday to George Mason.

Star of the game: DaRon Holmes II scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. He’s five points short of the 1,000-point mark.

Key stat: Dayton made 12 of 23 3-pointers (52%), while La Salle made 7 of 24 (29%).

Big run: Dayton led 52-45 with 10 minutes to play and then went on a 10-0 run in the next two-plus minutes. Mike Sharavjamts capped the run with a 3-pointer.

Looking ahead: Dayton closes the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

HALFTIME RECAP

La Salle outscored Dayton 8-0 in the last two minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime./

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Toumani Camara, who was honored on Senior Night before the game, led the Flyers with 10 points. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.

Key stat: La Salle committed eight turnovers to Dayton’s four.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-2 run with Camara scoring five points during that stretch.

Largest lead: Dayton led 24-8 with 9:18 to play. At that point, La Salle had made 4 of 13 shots from the field.

Rotation news: For the third time this season, Dayton has its entire roster available. It has lost the two previous games against George Washington and George Mason when that’s been the case.