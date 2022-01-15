Hamburger icon
Dayton shoots 50 percent from 3-point range to build halftime lead vs. Duquesne

Dayton's DaRon Holmes catches an alley-oop pass from Malachi Smith in the first half against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's DaRon Holmes catches an alley-oop pass from Malachi Smith in the first half against Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
PITTSBURGH — Malachi Smith threw an alley-oop pass to DaRon Holmes II in the final minute of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 40-28 halftime lead against Duquesne on Saturday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Holmes scored a team-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. Kobe Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Elvis made both of his 3-point attempts in the half. Koby Brea made 2 of 4, including one as the shot clock expired late in the half. R.J. Blakney and Mustapha Amzil also made 3s. Dayton made 6 of 12.

The Flyers trailed 7-4 when they began a 17-4 run over the next eight minutes. Dayton led by as many as 13 points in the half.

Dayton shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from the field and committed three turnovers. Duquesne shot 44 percent (11 of 25) and had five turnovers.

