Dayton stays unbeaten at UD Arena with rout of UNC Asheville

The Dayton Flyers bounced back from their most-lopsided loss in seven years, a 77-49 defeat at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, with a 79-56 victory on Saturday afternoon against UNC Asheville at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap:
What it means: Dayton improved to 6-5 and stayed unbeaten at home with a 6-0 record. Judging by the Ken Pomeroy ratings, this is Dayton’s second-best victory of the season. Asheville (6-4) ranks 205th. Southern Methodist, which Dayton beat 74-62 in its second game of the season, is No. 181.
Star of the game: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II scored 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He grabbed 12 rebounds, recording his fourth double-double in a row.
Stat of the game: Dayton made 6 of 14 3-pointers (42.9%). It’s the first time this season it has shot better than 35%.
Defensive success: Asheville ranked ninth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (40.) entering the game and made a season-worst 5 of 22 (23%) against Dayton.
Big improvement: Koby Brea made three 3-pointers in the second half and scored a season-best 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Wyoming (4-5) at 8 p.m. Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.
FIRST-HALF RECAP
Dayton built a 34-19 halftime lead against UNC Asheville.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top player: Holmes had a double-double in the half with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He made 6 of 12 field goals. He also blocked three shots.
Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (13 of 26) and held Asheville to 22.6% shooting (7 of 31).
Negative stat: Dayton built a double-digit lead despite 11 first-half turnovers.
Big run: Dayton outscored Asheville 10-0 from the 6:59 mark to the 1:41 mark.
Career firsts: Dayton walk-on Brady Uhl grabbed his first career rebound in the first half and made his first career 3-pointer. It was Dayton’s only made 3. The Flyers made 1 of 5.
