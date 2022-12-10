Dayton stays unbeaten at UD Arena with rout of UNC Asheville

Defensive success: Asheville ranked ninth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (40.) entering the game and made a season-worst 5 of 22 (23%) against Dayton.

Big improvement: Koby Brea made three 3-pointers in the second half and scored a season-best 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Wyoming (4-5) at 8 p.m. Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Dayton built a 34-19 halftime lead against UNC Asheville.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top player: Holmes had a double-double in the half with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He made 6 of 12 field goals. He also blocked three shots.

Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (13 of 26) and held Asheville to 22.6% shooting (7 of 31).

Negative stat: Dayton built a double-digit lead despite 11 first-half turnovers.

Big run: Dayton outscored Asheville 10-0 from the 6:59 mark to the 1:41 mark.

Career firsts: Dayton walk-on Brady Uhl grabbed his first career rebound in the first half and made his first career 3-pointer. It was Dayton’s only made 3. The Flyers made 1 of 5.