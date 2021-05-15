Dayton swept by George Washington in final round of A-10 softball tournament

Those victories put Dayton (21-26) in the position of needing to win one game Saturday to win its first A-10 tournament championship and NCAA tournament berth.

The Flyers lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings. Senior Abby Ehrenborg drove in two runs with a double with two outs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. George Washington won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Alexa Williams.