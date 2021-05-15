Dayton swept by George Washington in final round of A-10 softball tournament

George Washington beat the Dayton Flyers twice on Saturday to win the Atlantic 10 Conference softball tournament at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
It’s the first A-10 tournament championship for George Washington (36-9), which will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
Dayton, the No. 4 seed in the four-team, double-elimination tournament, advanced to championship series by beating No. 1 seed George Washington 2-0 on Thursday and then beating No. 3 seed Fordham 7-1 on Friday.
Those victories put Dayton (21-26) in the position of needing to win one game Saturday to win its first A-10 tournament championship and NCAA tournament berth.
The Flyers lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings. Senior Abby Ehrenborg drove in two runs with a double with two outs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. George Washington won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Alexa Williams.
George Washington won the second game 7-2. The Colonials took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, scoring all three runs with two outs. Dayton put two runners on base in each of the first three innings but failed to score.
The Flyers trailed 4-0 when Ehrenborg hit a solo home run in the fifth. Dayton scored its other run in the seventh on another home run by Ehrenborg, who went 4-for-4. Ehrenborg, a Triad High School graduate, hit 18 home runs in the season, tying the UD single-season record.