Dayton top-ranked A-10 team in preseason Pomeroy ratings

The start of college basketball season gets closer by the day. One sign of the looming 2023-24 season for the Dayton Flyers came early this week.

On Sunday, Ken Pomeroy released his preseason ratings on KenPom.com. Dayton ranks 69th. That makes it the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team by one spot over No. 70 St. Bonaventure.

Dayton is predicted to finish 19-10 against its known opponents and 12-6 in the A-10. St. Bonaventure and Loyola are also predicted to finish 12-6.

No. 75 Loyola Chicago, No. 86 Virginia Commonwealth and No. 89 Duquesne also made the top 100, while No. 217 George Washington was the lowest-ranked team in the A-10.

Dayton has finished higher than its preseason rating eight times in the last 13 seasons and three times in coach Anthony Grant’s first six seasons. Here’s where Dayton has ranked in the preseason KenPom ratings over the years and where it has finished:

2010-11: 54 to 97.

2011-12: 81 to 69.

2012-13: 107 to 67.

2013-14: 70 to 42.

2014-15: 50 to 42.

2015-16: 64 to 59.

2016-17: 37 to 39.

2017-18: 103 to 172.

2018-19: 99 to 62.

2019-20: 55 to 4.

2020-21: 54 to 87.

2021-22: 84 to 55.

2022-23: 24 to 79.

Media day: Grant and junior forward DaRon Holmes II will represent the Flyers at A-10 Media Day on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., site of the conference tournament next March. The preseason poll will be released at 9 a.m. Grant and Holmes will speak at a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

In most years, only the A-10 coaches travel to media. This year, each team will send a player as well. In addition to Holmes, here’s a glance at the players attending the event: Grant Huffman (Davidson); Dae Dae Grant (Davidson); Kyle Rose (Fordham); Ronald Polite III (George Mason); James Bishop IV (George Washington); Anwar Gill (La Salle); Philip Alston (Loyola Chicago); Matt Cross (Massachusetts); Luis Kortright (Rhode Island); Neal Quinn (Richmond); Daryl Banks III (St. Bonaventure); Erik Reynolds II (Saint Joseph’s); Gibson Jimerson (Saint Louis); and Zeb Jackson (VCU).