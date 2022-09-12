Dayton top-ranked Ohio team in Blue Ribbon preseason top 25

Dayton has not been ranked in the top 25 since the end of the 2019-20 season. It won 20 straight games that season, finishing 29-2 and climbing to No. 3. The pandemic ended its postseason dreams.

“That team that went 29-2 was really, really close,” associate head coach Ricardo Greer told Blue Ribbon. “They knew how good they were, even though they weren’t getting much buzz. Every game they went out there, they were like, ‘Were going to show the country and show the world how good we really are.’ At the end of the year, we were 29-2. The one thing that sticks out to me is how close they were. I think this team is really the same way. They’re really close. They like being around each other. They hold each other accountable.”