BreakingNews
Dayton-area Red Lobster restaurant on potential closure list, report says

Dayton track and field athletes compete in NCAA championships in Oregon

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

For the first time, two Dayton Flyers participated in the NCAA track and field championships on the same night Thursday.

At historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., UD redshirt junior Casey Bogues finished 20th out of 24 competitors in the javelin with a throw of 50.15 meters (164 feet, 6 inches).

Also on Thursday, freshman Kendall Johnson finished 23rd in the long jump (5.82 meters, or 19-1¼).

Both athletes received All-American honorable mentions for their finishes.

This is the fifth time UD has sent athletes to the national meet.

• Bogues finished 11th in the javelin in 2021.

• Emily Borchers finished 24th in the steeplechase in 2019.

• Mallory Barnes competed in the hammer throw in 2010 (19th place) and 2011 (18th place).

In Other News
1
Northmont OL works out for Ohio State coaches
2
McCoy: Reds rally past Cubs for 5th straight win
3
Harmon, Dragons blank Lugnuts
4
Free agent addition Sheldon Rankins: ‘Super Bowl or bust’ for Bengals
5
Flyers back on court for summer workouts with three newcomers on campus

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top