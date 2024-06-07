Dayton track and field athletes compete in NCAA championships in Oregon

For the first time, two Dayton Flyers participated in the NCAA track and field championships on the same night Thursday.
At historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., UD redshirt junior Casey Bogues finished 20th out of 24 competitors in the javelin with a throw of 50.15 meters (164 feet, 6 inches).
Also on Thursday, freshman Kendall Johnson finished 23rd in the long jump (5.82 meters, or 19-1¼).
Both athletes received All-American honorable mentions for their finishes.
This is the fifth time UD has sent athletes to the national meet.
• Bogues finished 11th in the javelin in 2021.
• Emily Borchers finished 24th in the steeplechase in 2019.
• Mallory Barnes competed in the hammer throw in 2010 (19th place) and 2011 (18th place).
About the Author