Dayton volleyball loses heart-breaker to Washington in NCAA Tournament

With her team ahead 23-22, Washington’s Madi Endsley closed out the match with a pair of kills.

Dayton had a three-point lead early in the third set before Washington outscored the Flyers 11-4 to go in front 18-14.

Dayton didn’t quit, though.

The Flyers rallied to take a 21-20 lead on a kill by Alayna Yates and were up 23-22 on kill by Lexie Almodovar.

Washington had a chance to put the match away, but another Almodovar kill tied the score at 24.

The Flyers won the set on a pair of Washington attack errors off serves by UD’s Anna Wuensch.

After a back-and-forth beginning to the fourth set, Dayton opened up a 21-16 lead and held on for a 25-21 win.

Jamie Peterson’s ace made it 24-21, and the Flyers forced a fifth set with a shared block by Mahalia Swank and Yates.

Washington claimed five of six points to open up an 8-4 lead in the fifth set, but the Flyers battled back to tie it at 10.

After the teams traded points, Washington scored the last four points to claim the set and the match.

Claire Hoffman’s ace ended it for the Huskies.

Peterson led the Flyers (14-2) with 20 kills while Ednsley had 20 for Washington.

Bridget Doherty had 43 assists for Dayton while Almodovar and Amelia Moore had 12 kills apiece.