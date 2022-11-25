Dayton vs. BYU: What to know about today’s game

Series: BYU leads the series 2-0. Dayton lost 62-43 on March 17, 1951, in the NIT at Madison Square Garden and 70-62 on Jan. 3, 1959, at the UD Fieldhouse.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 105-55 in his sixth season at Dayton. Mark Pope is 71-28 in his fourth season at BYU.

Last game: Dayton lost 76-64 to N.C. State on Thursday. BYU lost 75-70 to Butler.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 56% chance of winning. The website predicts a 67-65 final score. Dayton ranks 48th. BYU is 65th.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 13.2

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 10.5

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 9.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 7.0

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 5.3

Probable starters

Spencer Johnson, 6-5, Jr., G 12.6

Fousseyni Traore, 6-6, So., F, 11.4

Gideon George, 6-6, Sr., F, 11.2

Rudi Williams, 6-2, Sr., G, 10.4

Jaxson Robinson, 6-7, So., G, 7.2

About Dayton: Dayton is seeking to avoid its first 3-4 start since Grant’s first season in 2017-18. ... Sharavjamts moved back into the starting lineup Thursday, taking the place of R.J. Blakney, who started every game last season and the first five games this season. Sharavjamts started the first three games but then was replaced by Smith in the next two games. ... Smith has missed his first eight 3-point attempts of the season.

About BYU: The Cougars have lost to San Diego State, USC and Butler and have victories against Idaho State, Missouri State and Nicholls State. ... BYU was picked to finish third in the Mountain West after finishing fifth last season. It is moving to the Big 12 after this season. The Cougars finished 24-11 last season. They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2021 when they lost to UCLA in the first round. ... Against Butler, BYU made 3 of 20 3-pointers. Butler ended the game on a 6-2 run after BYU cut the deficit to one point.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Western Michigan (2-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena.

Other Friday games: No. 3 Kansas will play Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN. USC will play Wisconsin in the third-place game at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Butler will play N.C. State in the fifth-place game at 10 p.m.