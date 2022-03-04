Dayton vs. Davidson: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: On Tuesday, Dayton won 55-53 at Richmond. On Wednesday, Davidson beat visiting George Mason 73-62.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 98-50 in five seasons at Dayton. Bob McKillop is 632-377 in 33 seasons at Davidson.

Caption Christian Wilson interview: March 3, 2022

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.6

Toumani Camara, 6-8, R-So., G 11.0

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.2

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-Fr., G, 8.8

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.2

Probable Davidson starters

Hyunjung Lee, 6-7, Jr., F, 16.5

Luka Brajkovic, 6-10, Sr., F, 14.9

Michael Jones, 6-5, Jr., G, 12.0

Sam Mennenga, 6-9, So., F, 7.5

Grant Huffman, 6-3, So., G, 3.9

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 61 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-65 score. ... Dayton ranks 54th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Davidson is 43rd. ... Holmes has moved into the top 10 in Dayton history in career blocks. He’s ninth with 71. ... Smith has 161 assists, the second most in Dayton history by a freshman. He’s 29 away from tying Juwan Staten’s record. ... Koby Brea ranks fifth on the team in scoring (7.7) and fourth in A-10 play (8.7). He has scored in double figures in five straight games. Prior to this stretch, his longest streak of double-digit games was two.

About Davidson: The Wildcats finished non-conference play 11-2 with losses to San Francisco and New Mexico State in its first three games. Their most impressive victory came against Alabama, which ranks 25th in the NET. ... Davidson ranks 12th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (38.1). Lee leads the team in made 3s (70 of 181, 38.7%). Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer, who has missed the last four games with a lower body injury, shoots 43.8% (63 of 144). Jones shoots 43.9% (61 of 139). ... Lee played 23 minutes against Dayton last season and did not score. It was the only game in which he didn’t score.

Hall of Fame ceremony: Mike Harmeyer (football), Andrea Hoover and Ally Malott-McCarthy (basketball) and Mike Tucker (women’s soccer coach) will be honored at halftime.

Looking ahead: Dayton will play in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on March 11 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. If it is the No. 2 seed, it will play at 6 p.m. If it is the No. 3 seed, it will play at 8:30 p.m.