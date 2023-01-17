Dayton vs. Davidson: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 114-58 in his sixth season at Dayton. Matt McKillop is 9-9 in his first season at Davidson.

Last game: On Friday, Dayton lost 63-62 to Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena. On Saturday, Davidson lost 67-65 at George Mason.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 84 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 70-59 score. Dayton ranks 52nd. Davidson ranks 246th.

NET rankings: Dayton fell from No. 62 to No. 63 after losing to VCU. Davidson is No. 169.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 19.4

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.4

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.3

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 8.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.3

Probable Davidson starters

Foster Loyer, 6-0, Sr., G, 16.1

Sam Mennenga, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.5

Desmond Watson 6-5, So., G, 9.7

Grant Huffman, 6-3, Jr., G, 9.0

Reed Bailey, 6-11, Fr., F, 6.4

About Dayton: Holmes and Camara combined for 14 of Dayton’s 18 turnovers against VCU. Camara’s nine turnovers were the most by a Flyer since at least the 2000-01 season, according to FigStats.net. He had eight in a game once last season. ... Holmes made 5 of 6 free throws and has shot 75% or better in six straight games. ... VCU has handed Dayton its last three A-10 losses at UD Arena. ... Dayton made 3 of 10 3-pointers against VCU, ending a streak of four straight games in which it shot 40% or better. ... With the loss to VCU, Dayton is 0-6 against teams ranked in the top 100 of the Ken Pomeroy ratings.

About Davidson: In A-10 play, Davidson ranks last in 3-point shooting percentage (26 of 106, 24.5%). Loyer has made 7 of 32 (21.9%). The Wildcats have not shot above 30% in the last eight games. ... Huffman has scored in double figures in four straight games and had 16 against George Mason. ... Davidson’s 9-9 record is its worst through 18 games since it was 7-11 in the 2013-14 season.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Washington (8-9, 2-2) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.