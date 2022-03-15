Hamburger icon
Dayton vs. DePaul: What to know about Wednesday’s NCAA women’s tournament game

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) blocks a shot by Texas A&M guard McKinzie Green (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: Sam Craft

Credit: Sam Craft

Sports
By David Jablonski
30 minutes ago

Who: No. 11 seed Dayton (25-5) vs. No. 11 DePaul (22-10).

What: Opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Where: Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday.

TV/Radio: ESPNU/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 10-7. The teams last played on Nov. 10, 2012, in Chicago. Dayton won 92-80.

Coaches: Shauna Green is 126-49 in six seasons at Dayton. Doug Bruno is 758-356 in 36 seasons at DePaul.

Last game: Dayton lost 62-56 to Massachusetts on March 5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game. DePaul lost 105-85 to Marquette on March 5 in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

Dayton faces nation's highest-scoring team

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Erin Whalen, 6-1, Gr., G/F, 13.3

Jenna Giacone, 6-1, Gr., G, 12.4

Kyla Whitehead, 6-2, Sr., F, 7.4

Tenin Magassa, 6-5, So., C, 5.8

Araion Bradshaw, 5-6, Gr., G, 6.1

Probable DePaul starters

Aneesha Morrow. 6-1, Fr., F, 21.7

Sonya Morris. 5-10, Sr., G, 17.9

Deja Church, 5-10, Gr., G, 14.2

Lexi Held, 5-10, Sr., G, 12.8

Darrione Rogers, 5-11, So., G, 10.1

About Dayton: Sophomore guard Makira Cook has started 23 games but came off the bench in the A-10 tournament. She leads the team with 14.6 points per game. ... Dayton is 5-8 in nine NCAA tournament appearances. It won a first-round game against Texas Christian in its first appearance in 2010. It beat St. John’s in the first round in 2013. In 2015, it beat Iowa State, Kentucky and Louisville to reach the Elite Eight, where it lost to Connecticut.

About DePaul: The Blue Demons have reached the Sweet 16 four times under Bruno (2006, 2011, 2014 and 2016). ... Bruno will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in June. .... Morrow and Morris were named to the All-Big East first team. Held made the second team. Church received an honorable mention.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 6 seed Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Ames.





David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

