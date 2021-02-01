Dayton vs. Duquesne: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 74-35 in four seasons at Dayton. Keith Dambrot is 62-44 in four seasons at Duquesne.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.6

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.9

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.7

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.6

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.9

Probable Duquesne starters

Marcus Weathers, 6-5, Sr., F, 14.6

Tavian Dunn-Martin, 5-8, Sr., G, 10.7

Michael Hughes, 6-8, Sr., F, 10.3

Chad Baker, 6-7, Fr., F, 8.7

Mike Bekelja, 6-1, Fr., G, 2.3

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 51 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 65-64 score. ... Dayton ranks 84th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Dayton and No. 63 Wright State are the highest-ranked teams in the NET with multiple Quad 4 losses. Dayton is 3-2 against Quad 4 with losses to No. 183 La Salle and No. 321 Fordham. ... Freshman guard R.J. Blakney missed Dayton’s game at Saint Louis last week with an injury but was available Saturday against Rhode Island. He didn’t play because of a coach’s decision, Grant said. Freshman guard Luke Frazier, who has played in one game this season, was not at the game because of an illness.

About Duquesne: The Dukes have won three of their last four games. They beat Rhode Island, lost to St. Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1) for the second time this season and then beat two teams with one combined A-10 victory: Fordham (1-8, 1-8) and Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9). ... Weathers scored 10 points in the first four minutes in the first game against Dayton. He finished with 19 points. He has posted double-doubles in the last two games. ... Duquesne ranks eighth in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (27.3). Dayton made 10 of 24 3-pointers in the first game against Duquesne.