Dayton vs. Fordham: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Last game: Dayton lost 50-49 at George Mason on Saturday. Fordham lost 69-66 at home to Davidson on Friday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 90-48 in five season at Dayton. Kyle Neptune is 9-8 in his first season at Fordham. Neptune got the job in March after eight seasons as an assistant coach at Villanova. Fordham fired Jeff Neubauer, who was 61-104 in six seasons, last January.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.1

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.1

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 10.1

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 7.7

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.0

Probable Fordham starters

Darius Quisenberry, 6-2, Sr., G, 17.9

Antrell Charlton, 6-4, So., G, 8.4

Josh Colon-Navarro, 5-10, Sr., G, 4.9

Abdou Tsimbila, 6-9, So., F, 2.3

Ahmad Harrison, 6-1, Fr., G, 1.5

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 85 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-57 score. ... Dayton scores 54.9% of its points on 2-point shots (75th in the nation), 28% on 3-point shots (258th) and 17.1% on free throws (211th). ... Dayton’s average offensive possession last 18.3 seconds (289th in the country). The fastest team in the country, Arizona, averages 14.4 seconds per possession. ... Dayton ranks 73rd in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Fordham is 174th.

About Fordham: Quisenberry is a Springfield native and Wayne High School graduate who played his first three seasons at Youngstown State, scoring 1,213 points. He enrolled at Fordham as a graduate transfer. ... Fordham’s second-leading scorer, Antonio Daye Jr. (16.8 points per game), entered the transfer portal Jan. 20. ... The team’s third-leading scorer, Chuba Ohams (13.8), missed the Davidson game with an injury. ... Fordham has one winning season in the last 14 years (17-14 in 2015-16). It last made the NCAA tournament in 1992. It has not finished above .500 in the A-10 since 2007 when it was 10-6.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Rhode Island (12-5, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.