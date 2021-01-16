Dayton vs. George Washington: What to know about Sunday’s game

Who: Dayton (7-3, 3-2) at George Washington (3-8, 2-2)
Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.
When: 4:30 p.m., Sunday
TV/Radio: NBC Sports Network/1290, 95.7 WHIO
Series: Dayton leads 19-17. The Flyers have won three straight games in the series. Dayton won the last matchup 76-51 on March 7, 2020, in the final game of the regular season at UD Arena. In their last game on the road against GW, the Flyers overcame a 22-point deficit to win 72-66 on Jan. 10, 2019. Dayton is 4-2 all time at EagleBank Arena, the home of George Mason. The game was moved to the location because of the threat of violent protests in Washington, D.C.
Last game: Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63 on Wednesday at UD Arena. George Washington lost 84-77 at home to Virginia Commonwealth.
Coaches: Anthony Grant is 71-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Jamion Christian is 15-28 in two seasons at George Washington.
Probable Dayton starters
Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.
Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.2
Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 16.5
Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 14.0
Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.1
Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.8
Probable GW starters
James Bishop, 6-2, So., G. 20.1
Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, Jr., F, 13.0
Matt Moyer, 6-9, Sr., F, 10.7
Chase Paar, 6-9, So., F. 6.6
Lincoln Ball, 6-6, Fr., G, 1.5
About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 69 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 76-68 score. ... Watson ranks fifth in the A-10 in 3-point shooting percentage (25 of 44, 45.5). Crutcher ranks 10th (22 of 53, 41.5). ... Dayton ranks 38th in the country in free-throw percentage (75.8). ... Redshirt freshman forward Zimi Nwokeji has averaged 7.8 points in the last four games.
About GW: The Colonials have posted three straight losing seasons since posting four 20-win seasons in a row. ... Senior guard Maceo Jack, who started the first game of the season averaged 6.9 points in seven games, transferred to Buffalo on Jan. 7. Sophomore guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who averaged 8.4 points in severn games and made five starts, also left the program earlier this month. ... Lindo Jr., a transfer from Maryland, made his GW debut against VCU and had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Looking ahead: Dayton and George Washington play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN+.