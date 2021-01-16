Dayton vs. George Washington: What to know about Sunday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63 on Wednesday at UD Arena. George Washington lost 84-77 at home to Virginia Commonwealth.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 71-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Jamion Christian is 15-28 in two seasons at George Washington.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.2

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 16.5

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 14.0

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.1

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.8

Probable GW starters

James Bishop, 6-2, So., G. 20.1

Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, Jr., F, 13.0

Matt Moyer, 6-9, Sr., F, 10.7

Chase Paar, 6-9, So., F. 6.6

Lincoln Ball, 6-6, Fr., G, 1.5

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 69 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 76-68 score. ... Watson ranks fifth in the A-10 in 3-point shooting percentage (25 of 44, 45.5). Crutcher ranks 10th (22 of 53, 41.5). ... Dayton ranks 38th in the country in free-throw percentage (75.8). ... Redshirt freshman forward Zimi Nwokeji has averaged 7.8 points in the last four games.

About GW: The Colonials have posted three straight losing seasons since posting four 20-win seasons in a row. ... Senior guard Maceo Jack, who started the first game of the season averaged 6.9 points in seven games, transferred to Buffalo on Jan. 7. Sophomore guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who averaged 8.4 points in severn games and made five starts, also left the program earlier this month. ... Lindo Jr., a transfer from Maryland, made his GW debut against VCU and had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Looking ahead: Dayton and George Washington play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN+.