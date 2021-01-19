Dayton vs. George Washington: What to know about Wednesday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat George Washington 67-54 on Sunday in Fairfax, Va.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 72-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Jamion Christian is 15-29 in two seasons at George Washington.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.5

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.9

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 13.3

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.4

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.6

Probable GW starters

James Bishop, 6-2, So., G. 19.8.

Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, Jr., F, 13.0

Matt Moyer, 6-9, Sr., F, 10.1

Chase Paar, 6-9, So., F, 6.4

Tyler Brelsford, 6-4, Fr., G,. 3.3

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton an 88 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 77-64 score. ... This is the first time Dayton has played the same Atlantic 10 Conference opponent in back-to-back games since March 2012 when it played George Washington in the final game of the regular season, winning 75-59 at UD Arena. The teams played again three days later at UD Arena in the first round of the conference tournament, and Dayton won 67-50. ... Jalen Crutcher leads the nation in minutes played (437 out of 455, 39.7 per game). Ibi Watson, with 427 minutes (38.8), isn’t far behind. He ranks third in the nation. Jim Paxson set the UD record (39.3) in 1976.

About GW: The team’s second-leading scorer, 6-7 sophomore forward Jamison Battle, has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion in practice Jan. 9. He has averaged 18.4 points in 10 games. ... Brelsford made his first career start against Dayton. ... Bishop ranks second in the A-10 in scoring behind Massachusetts forward Tre Mitchell (20.5). Crutcher ranks third.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Virginia Commonwealth (10-3, 3-1) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.