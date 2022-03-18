Dayton vs. Georgia: What to know about tonight’s NCAA women’s tournament game

Series: Dayton and Georgia are meeting for the first time.

Coaches: Shauna Green is 127-49 in six seasons at Dayton. Joni Taylor is 139-74 in 7 seasons at Georgia.

Last game: Dayton beat DePaul, 88-57, to open play in Ames on Wednesday night. It marked a win in the first-ever First Four round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Georgia lost to Alabama, 74-62, in the second round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. on March 4.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Erin Whalen, 6-1, Gr., G/F, 13.8

Makira Cook, 5-6, So., G, 14.6

Kyla Whitehead, 6-2, Sr., F, 7.3

Tenin Magassa, 6-5, So., C, 5.9

Araion Bradshaw, 5-6, Gr., G, 6.1

Probable Georgia starters

Jenna Staiti, 6-4, Gr., C, 15.0

Que Morrison, 5-7, Gr., G, 13.8

Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0, So., G, 8.0

Mikayla Coombs, 5-9, Sr., G, 12.8

Javyn Nicholson, 6-2, Jr., G, 5.6

About Dayton: With Wednesday’s win over DePaul, Dayton is 6-8 in 10 NCAA tournament appearances. It won a first-round game against Texas Christian in its first appearance in 2010. It beat St. John’s in the first round in 2013. In 2015, it beat Iowa State, Kentucky and Louisville to reach the Elite Eight, where it lost to Connecticut. The Flyers hit 13-of-23 3-point attempts in Wednesday’s 31-point win over DePaul in the First Four.

About Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach the Sweet 16 under Taylor in her seven seasons at Georgia. ... Georgia rattled off signature non-conference wins against Notre Dame and NC State. .... Staiti was named First-Team All-SEC, while Morrison earned second-team honors. …. Georgia finished 9-7 in SEC play but lost only once in the non-conference.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the winner of No. 3 Iowa State and No. 14 UT-Arlington on Sunday in Ames.