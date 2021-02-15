X

Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Highlights: Dayton goes on 15-0 run vs. Rhode Island to start second half on Jan. 30, 2021

By David Jablonski
Both teams return to action after weekend postponements

Who: Dayton (11-6, 7-5) at Rhode Island (9-12, 6-8).

Where: Ryan Center, Kingston, R.I.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: CBS Sports Network/1290 and 95.7 WHIO

Series: Dayton leads 22-17. The Flyers beat Rhode Island 67-56 on Jan. 30 at UD Arena.

Last game: Dayton lost 76-67 to Virginia Commonwealth on Feb. 9 at UD Arena. Rhode Island lost 67-60 at Saint Louis on Feb. 10.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 75-37 in four seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 48-36 in three seasons at Rhode Island.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.7

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.8

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.3

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.9

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 6.4

Probable Rhode Island starters

Fatts Russell, 5-11., Sr., G, 14.2

Jeremy Sheppard, 6-1, Sr., C, 11.5

Mahkel Mitchell, 6-10, So., C, 9.2

Antwan Walker, 6-7, Jr., F, 9.0

Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, Fr., G, 5.7

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 38 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 67-64 score. ... Center Moulaye Sissoko has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Grant said Thursday they were trying to determine when Sissoko could return. Trainer Mike Mulcahey told him it would take a couple weeks to decide if it would be a short-term or long-term absence. ... As of Thursday, guard Rodney Chatman, who has not played since Dec. 30, had not returned to practice since undergoing hand surgery Jan. 6.

About Rhode Island: The Rams are trying to avoid their first losing season since they were 14-18 in 2013-14. ... Rhode Island’s defense ranks 33rd in the country in efficiency. It ranks second in the A-10 in blocked shots per game (4.86). ... Russell was battling an injury during the first game against Dayton and scored a season-low four points. ... Rhode Island was supposed to play Davidson last weekend, but that game was postponed because of Davidson’s COVID-19 issues. It was the second postponement for the Rams, the only team that has played 14 A-10 games.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

