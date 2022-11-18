Dayton vs. Robert Morris: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 104-53 in his sixth season at Dayton. Andrew Toole is 201-193 in his 13th season at Robert Morris.

Last game: Dayton lost 60-52 at UNLV on Tuesday. Robert Morris beat a NCAA Division II program, West Virginia Wesleyan, 111-56 on Wednesday,

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 98% chance of winning. The website predicts a final score of 79-56. Dayton ranks 30th in the Pomeroy ratings. UNLV is No. 309.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 12.0

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 11.7

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 11.3

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G, 8.7

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 6.0

Probable Robert Morris starters

Enoch Cheeks, 6-3, Jr., G, 19.3

Stephaun Walker, 6-7, Fr., F, 9.0

Josh Corbin, 6-3, Jr., G, 11.3

Jackson Last, 6-5, So., G, 7.3

Kahliel Spear, 6-7, Sr., F, 7.3

About Dayton: Dayton’s top reserve, Mustapha Amzil, leads the team with 12.3 points per game. ... Dayton is 52-36 against the Horizon League. It beat Illinois-Chicago 64-54 in the 2021-22 season opener. ... Sharavjamts has made 9 of 17 3-pointers (52.9%). No one else on the team is shooting better than 33.3%. Amzil has made 4 of 12. Elvis has made 4 of 15. Blakney has made 2 of 11. Koby Brea made 2 of 7 Tuesday in his season debut. Dayton is shooting 29.6% as a team.

About Robert Morris: The Colonials opened the season with a 91-53 loss at Ohio State and then beat Division III Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49 and Division II West Virginia Wesleyan 111-56. ... The Colonials were picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams in the Horizon League preseason poll. ... Matthew Sweet, the director of basketball operations, was the head student manager for Dayton from 2015-17 and then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant on Grant’s staff at Dayton. ... This is the first of seven straight road games for Robert Morris. ... Spear was named to the All-Horizon League preseason second team. He led the team in scoring (14.7) and rebounding (7.7) last season.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Wisconsin (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.