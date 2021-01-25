Dayton vs. Saint Louis: What to know about Tuesday’s game

Last game: Dayton lost 66-43 at Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday. Saint Louis hasn’t played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues. It beat Missouri-Kansas City 62-46 in its last game.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 72-35 in four seasons at Dayton. Travis Ford is 82-59 in five seasons at Saint Louis. Grant is 4-2 against Saint Louis in his first three seasons.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.3

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.0

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.4

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.7

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.0

Probable Saint Louis starters

Javonte Perkins, 6-6, Sr., G/F, 17.8

Jordan Goodwin, 6-3, Sr., G, 16.9

Gibson Jimerson, 6-5, R-Fr., G, 11.3

Hasahn French, 6-7, Sr., F, 8.8

Yuri Collins, 6-0, So., G, 6.1

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 25 percent chance of winning and predicts a 71-63 score. ... The Flyers are trying to avoid their first back-to-back A-10 losses since 2018 when they lost two straight games four times. ... Dayton sits alone in sixth place in the A-10. St. Bonaventure (8-1, 6-1) leads the conference and is followed by Davidson (10-5, 6-2), Virginia Commonwealth (11-4, 4-2), Massachusetts (5-4, 4-2) and Richmond (9-4, 3-2).

About Saint Louis: The Billikens were picked to finish second behind Richmond in the A-10 preseason poll. Goodwin was named to the preseason all-conference first team. French was named to the second team. Perkins was a third-team selection. French and Goodwin both made the all-defensive team. ... Saint Louis ranks 20th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. No. 106 Dayton is the seventh highest-ranked A-10 team. ... Saint Louis ranks seventh in the country in 3-point shooting (41.0), though they do not shoot many 3-pointers. They score 25.2 percent of their points from beyond the arc. That ranks 292nd in the country out of 347 teams. Dayton, by comparison, scores 31.2 percent of its points from 3-point range. ... Saint Louis ranks sixth in offensive rebounding percentage (38.1).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Rhode Island (8-8, 5-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. CBS Sports Network will televise the game.