Dayton vs. Southeastern Louisiana: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 106-56 in his sixth season at Dayton. David Kiefer is 39-60 in four seasons at Southeastern Louisiana.

Last game: Dayton beat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday at UD Arena. Southeastern Louisiana lost 95-63 at Xavier on Wednesday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 96% chance of winning. The website predicts a 76-56 final score. Dayton ranks 55th in the Pomeroy ratings. Southeastern Louisiana is 309th.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 15.5

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.5

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 9.9

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 7.6

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 6.3

Probable starters

Boogie Anderson, 6-4, Sr., G, 11.9

Roscoe Eastmond, 5-9, Jr., G, 11.8

Roger McFarlane, 6-5, So., G, 7.4

Brody Rowbury, 6-11, Fr., F, 6.8

Donte Houston, 6-9, So.,F, 6.0

About Dayton: Dayton has won 12 straight games at UD Arena since losing 53-52 to Virginia Commonwealth in its Atlantic 10 Conference opener last season. ... Holmes has 17 blocked shots through eight games. He averaged 2.3 blocks per game last season and is averaging 2.1 this season. ... Camara made 2 of 2 3-pointers against Western Michigan after making 1 of 15 in the first seven games.

About Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions were picked to finish fourth out of 10 teams in the Southland Conference preseason poll. They finished 19-15 last season after two straight eight-win seasons. Their only NCAA tournament appearance came in 2005. ... Southeastern won 76-72 at Wyoming on Nov. 13. Dayton plays Wyoming in Chicago on Dec. 17. Wyoming is off to a 3-4 start and has lost three straight games to Drake, Boston College and Santa Clara. ... Senior guard Matthew Strange came off the bench to score 16 points against Xavier. Anderson had 15. The Lions made 7 of 19 3-pointers.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Virginia Tech (7-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va.