Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: What to know about today’s game

Last game: Dayton lost 97-84 to Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday in Philadelphia. St. Bonaventure beat George Washington 88-41 on Friday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 76-39 in four seasons at Dayton. Mark Schmidt is 242-183 in 14 seasons at St. Bonaventure.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.8

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.7

Rodney Chatman, 6-1, R-Sr., G, 9.2

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.8

Zimi Nwokeji, 6-7, R-Fr., F, 6.1

Probable St. Bonaventure starters

Kyle Lofton, 6-3, Jr., G, 14.8

Jaren Holmes, 6-4, Jr., G, 14.6

Dominick Welch, 6-5, Jr., G, 11.6

Osun Osunniyi, 6-10, Jr., F/C, 10.0

Jalen Adaway, 6-5, R-Jr., G, 11.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 24 percent chance of winning and predicts a 70-62 score. ... With a loss, Dayton would fail to finish with a winning record in A-10 play for the second time in four seasons and the 11th time in 26 seasons. It was 8-10 in 2018. This would be its fourth 8-8 record. It finished 8-8 three times during Brian Gregory’s eight seasons as coach.

About St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies didn’t start the season until Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 issues and beat Akron and Hofstra in their only non-conference games. ... Adaway is a transfer from Miami University. He sat out last season after making 46 starts in two seasons with the RedHawks. ... The Bonnies recorded the most lopsided victory over an A-10 program in school history by beating George Washington by 47 points in their last game. It was their second-largest margin of victory over any Division I program.

Looking ahead: The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament starts Wednesday in Richmond, Va., with Dayton most likely opening play in the second round on Thursday.