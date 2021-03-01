Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: What to know about today’s game

Who: Dayton (12-8, 8-7) at St. Bonaventure (13-3, 11-3)
Where: Reilly Center; Olean, N.Y.
When: 5 p.m. Monday.
TV: ESPNU/1290 and 95.7 WHIO.
Series: Dayton leads 26-10. UD has won five straight games in the series and five straight games at the Reilly Center. Last season, Dayton beat the Bonnies 86-60 at UD Arena. In their last trip to Olean, the Flyers won 89-86 in double overtime in 2019.
Last game: Dayton lost 97-84 to Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday in Philadelphia. St. Bonaventure beat George Washington 88-41 on Friday.
Coaches: Anthony Grant is 76-39 in four seasons at Dayton. Mark Schmidt is 242-183 in 14 seasons at St. Bonaventure.
Probable Dayton starters
Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.
Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.8
Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.7
Rodney Chatman, 6-1, R-Sr., G, 9.2
Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.8
Zimi Nwokeji, 6-7, R-Fr., F, 6.1
Probable St. Bonaventure starters
Kyle Lofton, 6-3, Jr., G, 14.8
Jaren Holmes, 6-4, Jr., G, 14.6
Dominick Welch, 6-5, Jr., G, 11.6
Osun Osunniyi, 6-10, Jr., F/C, 10.0
Jalen Adaway, 6-5, R-Jr., G, 11.8
About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 24 percent chance of winning and predicts a 70-62 score. ... With a loss, Dayton would fail to finish with a winning record in A-10 play for the second time in four seasons and the 11th time in 26 seasons. It was 8-10 in 2018. This would be its fourth 8-8 record. It finished 8-8 three times during Brian Gregory’s eight seasons as coach.
About St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies didn’t start the season until Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 issues and beat Akron and Hofstra in their only non-conference games. ... Adaway is a transfer from Miami University. He sat out last season after making 46 starts in two seasons with the RedHawks. ... The Bonnies recorded the most lopsided victory over an A-10 program in school history by beating George Washington by 47 points in their last game. It was their second-largest margin of victory over any Division I program.
Looking ahead: The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament starts Wednesday in Richmond, Va., with Dayton most likely opening play in the second round on Thursday.